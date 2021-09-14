CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Facebook by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Facebook by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,287,000 after buying an additional 46,707 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 14.2% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.91. 330,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

