Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CFO James E. Levine Acquires 30,000 Shares

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

