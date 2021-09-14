CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the period.

CDNA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,928. CareDx has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

