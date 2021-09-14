Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,108,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.