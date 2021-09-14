CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells $113,198.31 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $113,198.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Meniane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 740,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The company has a market cap of $863.65 million, a PE ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

