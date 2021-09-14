CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Holdings Cut by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. CECO Environmental makes up 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CECE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 43,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,823. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $247.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

