Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,714 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,646,000 after purchasing an additional 311,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.