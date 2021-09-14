Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,080 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 54,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

