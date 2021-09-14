Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

