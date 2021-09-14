Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

