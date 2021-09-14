Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $647,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $645.15 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

