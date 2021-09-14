Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.96. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $216.85 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

