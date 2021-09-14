Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

