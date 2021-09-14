Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

