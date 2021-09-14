Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

