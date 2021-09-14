Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

