Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,837 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.