Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $73.50 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

