Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CNTG stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centogene by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

