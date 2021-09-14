Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,195,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,460,000 after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 96.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

