Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

