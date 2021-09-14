Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.92 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
Featured Article: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.