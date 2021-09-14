Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.92 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

