Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CADMF remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 98,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

