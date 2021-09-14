Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

