Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,327,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $18,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

