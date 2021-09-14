Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chewy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE CHWY opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,682.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

