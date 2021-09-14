China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZXAIY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. China Zenix Auto International has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

