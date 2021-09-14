CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
CHS Company Profile
