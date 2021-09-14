CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.08

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.08 and last traded at C$26.06, with a volume of 152834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

