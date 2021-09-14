Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 162,803 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.95. 11,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,916. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

