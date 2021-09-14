Cibc World Markets Corp Has $42.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,017,783 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $42,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 212,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,195. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

