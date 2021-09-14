Cibc World Markets Corp Has $91.59 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $91,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.