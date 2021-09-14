Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 153,924 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,924 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $190.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.