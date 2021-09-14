Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,160 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 124.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $33.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $759.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,464. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

