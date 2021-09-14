CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CMCT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $17.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
