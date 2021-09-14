CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMCT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

