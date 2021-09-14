Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.43. 67,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a market cap of C$850.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.80.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

