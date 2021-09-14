Cipher (CPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,539.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $98,781.63 and $1,539.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001436 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.79 or 0.01214946 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.