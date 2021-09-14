Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,729 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $60,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,555.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $945.00 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,509.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,336.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

