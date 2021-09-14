Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bilibili worth $64,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

