Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.64.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

