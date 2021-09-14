Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

