Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.69. 120,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,216,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

