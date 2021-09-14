CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.85. 1,136,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,215,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,530,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.