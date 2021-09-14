Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,074 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 25.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $79,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 570,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 32,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.