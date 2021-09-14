Commerce Bank Acquires 3,765 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

