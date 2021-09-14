Commerce Bank Acquires New Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

