Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.