Commerce Bank Has $350,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

