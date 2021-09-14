Commerce Bank Sells 3,029 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.