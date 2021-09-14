Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

